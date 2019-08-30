Old Mill Heritage Centre celebrates 10th anniversary

KAGAWONG – There was a large crowd on hand for the Old Mill Heritage Centre 10th anniversary this past Saturday in Kagawong.

The event marked the anniversary of the museum officially opening.

“This is our opportunity to give back to the community for the 10 years of support they have given us as the museum and museum board,” stated Rick Nelson, curator of the Old Mill Heritage Museum at anniversary barbecue celebration held at the farmer’s market pavilion.

“That is why we are providing this complementary barbecue with hamburgers, hot dogs, soft drinks and water—and anniversary cake.”

Members of the Old Mill Heritage Museum Board served the cake and barbecued food to the over 120 people who attended, while Paul Best provided musical entertainment during the afternoon celebration.