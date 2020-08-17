Ogimaa Duke Peltier returned to office in Wiikwemkoong elections

WIIKWEMKOONG – The 2020-2022 Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory election results are in and Ogimaa Duke Peltier will be returning for another term in office. Ogimaa Peltier polled 853 votes to Rose Shawanda’s 329 votes and Terry (Otosquaiob) Spanish’s 41 votes.

All of the incumbents running for office in this election were returned to the council table.

Ogimaa Peltier will be joined at the council table by returning incumbents Tim Ominika (686 votes), Sylvia Recollet (628 votes), Bernadine A. Francis (598 votes), Margaret (Tish) Manitowabi (493 votes), Marcia Trudeau-Bomberry (498 votes), John Dube (478 votes), Brian D. Peltier (476 votes), Gladys Wakegijig (463 votes) and Rachel E. Manitowabi (418 votes), along with band council newcomers Robert (Robbie) Shawana (380 votes), Joseph Wabegijig (375 votes) and Daniel Wassengeso (359 votes).

Other results were: Dallas Bondy (100 votes), Harold Fox (279 votes), Raymond J.F. Jackson (256 votes), Christopher Johnston (177 votes), Adam Kaboni (260 votes), Jessie Kaboni (193 votes), Marilyn S. Kimewon (352 votes), Daryl King (216 votes), David Joseph Francis Lavallee (232 votes), Dante Lewis (83 votes), Rolanda Manitowabi (310 votes), T. Lloyd McGregor (275 votes), Jason P. Oshkabewisens (143 votes), Jean Oshkabewisens (272 votes), Matthew Oshkabewisens (334 votes), Roland Pangowish (248 votes), Chuck Peltier (230 votes), Jason (JP) Peltier (355 votes), Owen Peltier (89 votes), Richard Peltier (146 votes), Tracy (Cleland) Recollet (256 votes), Natalie Shawana (141 votes), Armando Shawana (228 votes), Sheri Wabanosse (240 votes), Luke Wassegijg (351 votes) and Madeline Loretta Wemigwands (334 votes).