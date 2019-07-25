☀️ Wednesday, July 31

ALL DAY• Carver Kings – Back by popular demand! Members of the hit HGTV show Carver Kings will be showcasing their talent by creating beautiful carvings with only a chainsaw! Come witness their amazing work at the Fire Hall parking lot.

☀️ Thursday, August 1

7:30 pm • Legion Wing Night – Enjoy delicious wings and listen to local live music at the Little Current Legion!

☀️ Friday, August 2

ALL DAY• Vendors Downtown – Food, shopping and more.

6:00 am-ALL DAY • DOWNTOWN CLOSED TO VEHICULAR TRAFFIC– Come shop the pedestrian mall.

ALL afternoon • Kids’ Inflatables at low island park

10:00 AM• SKI-Mazing Water Sports – For an amazing view of the North Channel, try your hand at parasailing. For the truly adventurous Haweater warrior, the Jetovator might be more your speed! Low Island Park all weekend long!

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm • Book launch and signing – ‘Dr. John Francis (Jack) Bailey – A Medical Pioneer of Manitoulin’ by Petra Wall. Meet biographer Petra Wall at The Manitoulin Expositor.

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm • Game on Express – A video game party on wheels, Game On Express features a mobile video game trailer that can host up to 28 players at once. $10/half hour. Located in front of OPP on Manitowaning Road.

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm• Legion BBQ– 6 oz New York steak, baked potato, tossed salad, bun, dessert, tea and coffee. $15/plate, Age 5 & under FREE. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177, Vankoughnet St.

6:00 pm • 26th Annual MIXED SLO-PITCH TOURNAMENT – Low Island ball fields. Cheer on your favourite of 16 teams! Contact Bruce Burnett 705 368-3163

6:00 pm • Music by George Williamson – Downtown at the Cenotaph – Courtesy of Little Current Lions

7:00 pm • OPENING CEREMONIES marking the 52nd anniversary – Downtown at the Cenotaph – Dignitaries, Lions. All encouraged to attend.

☀️ Saturday, August 3

ALL DAY • Kids’ Inflatables at Low Island Park

8:00 am • the haw run– Registration 8:00am at the Library. 8:30am 10K start. Entry Fee: $15. 10am 5K start. Entry Fee: $10. 11am Kids 1Km Fun Run starts, Ages 5-10. Entry fee $5. Nelson Wood 705-368-0375 or email 1mrwood79@gmail.ca

9:00 am• MIXED SLO-PITCH – Low Island. Beer Garden, food, and more!

9:00 am to noon • soap box racing – Free entry. Ages 5 – 11. All cars prebuilt. Practice runs and registration from 9am. Races begin at 10:30am. Meet at Gateway to Life Church parking lot. Kids must bring their own helmet.

9:00 am to Noon • FARMERS’ MARKET– Downtown, BMO garage.

9:00 am • Yoga on the docks – Meet at the east end, near the birdcage lighthouse.

9:45 am to 4:00 pm • Treasures to share quilt show – Hosted by the Current Quilt & Stitchery Guild at the Town Hall Artisan Incubator Centre.

10:00 AM – All Day• SKI-Mazing Water Sports – For an amazing view of the North Channel, try your hand at parasailing. For the truly adventurous Haweater warrior, the Jetovator might be more your speed! Low Island Park all weekend long!

10:00 am to 4:00 pm • Little Current Lions Annual Haweater car show – Little Current waterfront, Water St East. Show cars must enter from the east end at Sim St. Free registration – Donations accepted. Dash plaques, goodie bags, BBQ fundraiser by the Legion, music, awards, auction and more. All proceeds to charity. No pre-registration required. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for more details.

10:00 aM • Haweater Horse Show– Located behind the Arena. Registration at 9:30 am.

11:00 aM to 6:00 pm• Craft Beer at Expositor Square

11:00 am to 8:00 PM• Beer Gardens and BBQ– Featuring Molson Canadian and Manitoulin Brewing Company products. Lions Pavilion Low Island

11:00 am to 5:00 pm • Face painting by Chantal GladU– Downtown, beside Lions Tent

11:00 am • Bumbling Bert the Magician– Hilarious, bumbling-fumbling comedy, dazzling magic and loads of audience participation! Bumbling Bert will have your children utterly enchanted—even your youngest children will be pointing and shrieking with delight. NEMI Recreation Centre – Upstairs, Main Hall. Admission $8

11:30 am • NBS Auto Hot Wheels Racing– Registration at 11:30 am – Racing at 12:00 noon – Old NAPA location, 35 Water st. East. Kids come on out and race your hot wheel cars. Awards, prizes, fun and more. Call Roy Knobel 705-368-1326 for details.

12:00 noon – 5:00 pm • Game on Express – A video game party on wheels, Game On Express features a mobile video game trailer that can host up to 28 players at once. $10/half hour. Located in front of OPP on Manitowaning Road.

12 Noon • Beach Volleyball Tournament – Low Island volleyball courts. Registration at noon. Contact Tracy Esposto at 705-368-3415 to register.

12:30 Pm • 16th annual Cardboard boat races – Low Island. Prizes, age categories and business challenge. Build your boat and bring it down to Low Island. Contact Alicia at 705-368-2744. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club. No rafts please!

1:00 pM to 5:00 PM• Live Music by Side Car Willie Band – Downtown Cenotaph.

2:00 pm to 8:30 pm • HAWEATER block party! HOSTED BY Mbc– Manitoulin Brewing Company is closing off half of their parking lot at the brewery for a special event featuring musical guests: The Rodents (Tragically Hip cover band), Elijah and The Backburners, The Yellow Submarines (Beatles Cover Band). Crosscut Distillery & Thornbury Cidery will be there serving a variety of mixed drinks and ciders. Come enjoy great music, games, cocktails, cider and of course, cold beer!

4:30 pm• Ashley Manitowabi, Manitou Magic – Wikwemikong’s Magic Manitou and his interactive magic show is sure to please the entire family with his vast array of illusions, tricks and good old fashioned magic (there’s even a bunny!). He may just share a secret or two! Located East side of Water Street (across from old NAPA on the grass)

9:00 pm• LEGION KARAOKE NIGHT – Enjoy a fun evening of singing and laughing with our own Karaoke Tammy.

8:00 pm • Totally Hawsome Throwback HAWFEST DANCE party- Two dances– Recreation Centre. Main Ice surface Top 40 & requests with Pynx Productions. Curling Club side 80s/90s Throwback Video Dance Party. Come dressed to impress in your best neon. Tickets $15 in advance and includes a FREE LIMITED EDITION HAWEATER CUP! $20 at the door.

☀️ Sunday, August 4

ALL day • kids’ inflatables AT low island parK

ALL DAY • SLO-PITCH TOURNAMENT– Low Island Park. Championships. Beer Garden, food, and more!

All day • SKI-Mazing Water Sports – For an amazing view of the North Channel, try your hand at parasailing. For the truly adventurous Haweater warrior, the Jetovator might be more your speed! Low Island Park all weekend long!

9:00 am• MIXED SLO-PITCH – Low Island. Beer Garden, food, and more!

10:00 am-1:00 PM • legion breakfast– Enjoy a hearty breakfast at Branch #177 Little Current, Vankoughnet Street. $10, Children under 5 eat FREE!

10:30 am• Haweater weekend 2019 ECUMENICAL SERVICE – downtown at the Cenotaph Park. Please bring a chair. In case of rain, indoors at the Little Current United Church.

10:45 am to 4:00 pm • Treasures to share quilt show – Hosted by the Current Quilt & Stitchery Guild at the Town Hall Artisan Incubator Centre.

11:00 am to 6:00 PM • Beer Gardens and BBQ– Featuring Molson Canadian and Manitoulin Brewing Company products. Lions Pavilion Low Island.

11:30 am • Yoga on the docks– Meet at the east end, near the birdcage lighthouse.

12 Noon • HAWEATER PARADE – Starts at Harbour View Road. Floats in position by 11:30 am. Three Cash Prizes! Contact Marcel Gauthier at 705-368-3247 to register. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club. ROUTE GOES DOWNTOWN

1:00 Pm to 5:00 PM • live music by Shades of midnight – 50s – 60s, old country hits and new music! Something for everyone! Downtown Cenotaph.

1:00 pm to 6:00 pm • ame on Express – A video game party on wheels, Game On Express features a mobile video game trailer that can host up to 28 players at once. $10/half hour. Located in front of OPP on Manitowaning Road.

3:00 pm• Kids’ Games and Activities– Low Island. Sponsored by the Children’s Aid Society and the Little Current Lions Club.

4:30 pm • Ashley Manitowabi, Manitou Magic – Wikwemikong’s Magic Manitou and his interactive magic show is sure to please the entire family with his vast array of illusions, tricks and good old fashioned magic (there’s even a bunny!). He may just share a secret or two! At the Expositor Square in Downtown Little Current. Courtesy of the Little Current Lions Club.

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm • paint s-capes – Kids are invited to join Paint S-Capes for stained glass-effect rock painting downtown Little Current. Free event. To register your child, call/text Chris at (705) 929-2352. Sponsored by the Little Current Lions Club.

7:00 pm to MIDNIGHT• STREET DANCE by pynx productions – Downtown. Music featuring DJ Popcorn, glowsticks, pop, coffee, cotton candy, pizza, hotdogs, hamburgers, sausages, corn on the cob, and more! The street will be blocked off. Food Court. Come and join the many attractions and the family fun.

AT DUSK • MAMMOTH FIREWORKS DISPLAY Start time depending on weather. Downtown. Watch for a spectacular grand finale.