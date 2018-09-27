Now is the time to vaccinate and report

Issued: Thursday, September 27, 2018

With the 2018/19 school year upon us and students back in the classroom, Public Health Sudbury & Districts would like to remind residents that now is the time to make sure that student vaccinations are up-to-date.

“Schools and daycares are important settings where infectious diseases can be spread because children learn, play and eat close together and can easily spread germs to one another,” says Karly McGibbon, Public Health Nurse at Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “It is important to get students vaccinated now in order to protect them and other students from serious diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.”

In Ontario, children need up-to-date vaccination records to attend school and licensed child care centres. It’s the law. Each year Public Health Sudbury & Districts reviews the vaccination records of thousands of students enrolled in schools and licensed daycares and sends letters to parents or students when our records are incomplete. This might mean that the student is actually overdue to receive a vaccine, or it might mean that Public Health doesn’t have the vaccination record.

The process for finding out if vaccines are overdue, or what records Public Health has on file for a student, has been made easier. Earlier this year, the province introduced Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON), a new secure online system for submitting child vaccination information to public health units. It is a great alternative to paper records. “Parents and students can view current, overdue and upcoming vaccinations and can report any vaccinations students receive directly to Public Health,” says McGibbon, “it’s like the yellow immunization card, only better.” Vaccination records can also be printed off if a paper copy is required.

Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON) can be accessed easily through Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ website at phsd.ca. The student’s Ontario Health Card number is required. Children 16 years of age and older must access and report vaccinations themselves.

For questions about vaccines, how to report them, or to book a vaccination appointment, call: 705.522.9200, ext. 458.