Northeast Town to lobby MTO for more Highway 6 north passing lanes

LITTLE CURRENT—Northeast Town council passed a resolution at its December 17 meeting to lobby the Ministry of Transportation for more passing lanes between Lacloche Island and Espanola following review of a letter from a concerned ratepayer.

Perry Newman wrote to council with his concerns on the volume of large truck traffic, loaded with cargo, headed north.

“Aside from the damage that these loaded trucks are causing to the asphalt, the volume of trucks (predominantly from the Fisher Harbour dock), along with the cement tankers from the Lafarge Whitefish River cement terminal, these loaded trucks headed north are burdened by all the hills and they slow traffic to the point of unreasonable speeds and when you think you may be able to safely overtake them on the very few straight stretches, oncoming southbound traffic doesn’t allow passenger vehicles to pass,” Mr. Newman said.

He continues to point out that the traffic has worsened over the years, both commercial and tourist, “making this normally short trip to Espanola not so quick anymore.”

“When you look back and evaluate the increase in private and commercial traffic on Highway 6, traffic has grown tremendously, but Highway 6 hasn’t evolved with the traffic issues.”

Mr. Newman said he would also be lobbying Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha.

In response, council passed the following resolution, moved by Councillor Bill Koehler and seconded by Councillor Jim Ferguson: “Whereas Highway 6 between Little Current and Espanola has seen a large increase in the volume of traffic by commercial and private vehicles over the last few years; and whereas the opportunities to pass large slow-moving vehicles due to hills and corners are very limited; and whereas we are seeing an increase in the number of accidents; therefore be it resolved that the Council for the Corporation of the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands petition the Ministry of Transportation to upgrade Highway 6 between Little Current and Espanola to include passing lanes for the safety of our community members, tourists and commercial operators.”

When contacted for comment, MPP Mantha told The Expositor, “Anything that would mean greater travelling opportunities, especially considering the increase in large trucks and tourism traffic, would mean a better travelling experience, but also mean better, safer roads. I’d be happy to help.”