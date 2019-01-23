Northeast Town, Assiginack Curling Club receive Trillium grants

MANITOULIN—Two Island municipalities received some good news from the Ontario Trillium Foundation Monday.
It was announced by the province that the Northeast Town would receive $150,000 from Trillium for the creation of a community splash pad at Low Island Park.
“It’s great news for us,” Mayor Al MacNevin told The Expositor. “It should enhance the park at Low Island, that’s for sure.”
“Our economic development officer (Kristin Luoma) has been working hard on applications for this project,” the mayor added.
The Assiginack Curling Club also received Trillium funding to the tune of $109,500 to improve the curling’s club’s infrastructure, “making it accessible for people of all ages and abilities,” a Trillium press release noted.
The Expositor reached out to the curling’s club president, but had not heard back by press time Monday.