North Channel Gallery open until July 21 in downtown Little Current

LITTLE CURRENT – North Channel Gallery is set to open its doors for the third year in downtown Little Current at the Artisan Incubator Centre, located to the right of the post office.

Members of the Manitoulin Fine Arts Association (MFAA) are excited to announce that they are again partnering with the Northeast Town to set up an art gallery in the town’s Artisan Incubator Centre on the waterfront in downtown Little Current.

The space is very well situated to be handicap accessible to locals and visitors to the Island, a press release from the group notes. It is also nicely located for those travelling by boat and cruise ship.

The gallery will again feature area award winning artists. There will be a wide range of art for viewing and sale, from photography to oil, acrylic, pastel, pencil and watercolour. This year’s artists are Judy Boyd, Sue Cairns, Gail Meehan, Linda Jack, Ellen Lewis, Karen Nesbitt, Fay Reid, Paulette Soganich, Petra Wall and Linda Williamson.

The gallery will open daily from 11 am to 4 pm between July 5 and July 21. There will be two artists available per day to greet visitors. An open house is planned for July 6 and everyone is welcome.

The gallery will be open through the Art Tour weekend of July 19, 20 and 21, plus more works of featured artists Paulette Soganish and Sue Cairns.