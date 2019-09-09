NOREEN ANNIE MOGGY

( HUMBY)

It is with great sadness that the family of Noreen Moggy announces her passing. On August 30, 2019 in her 79th year, Noreen passed away peacefully with the love of her family surrounding her at the Manitoulin Health Centre. Noreen was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia in 1940. She is predeceased by her parents Hilda Little and Wilfred Humby as well as her late husband James Henry Moggy. Noreen was a dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. She was employed as a general labourer, mostly in the food industry and still found time to volunteer in the community Girl Guides, Lions Club and Wikwemikong Nursing Home just to name a few. She will be missed by her children Anna, Josie, Angelina, Frank, Vincent and James and her step-daughters Marjorie, Marlene and Vicki. Noreen will also be fondly remembered by her 22 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am at Island Funeral Home, 36 Worthington St, Little Current, Ontario. Interment will follow in the family plot in Hilly Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Noreen can be made to: Manitoulin Health Centre-Little Current Hospital, 11 Meredith Street. East, Little Current, Ontario, P0P 1K0. Or, Wikwemikong Nursing Home, 2281 Wikwemikong Way, Wikwemikong, Ontario, P0P 2J0.