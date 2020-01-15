In Loving memory of Nora Mae Hall, nee Lanktree, December 6, 1921 to January 10, 2020 died peacefully surrounded by her family at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor at the age of 98. She was the last of her generation left in the family. Beloved wife of Oswald (predeceased in 1993). Daughter of the late John and Mary Ann Lanktree. Loving mother of Julia Sanders (Benson Wayne), Floyd (Mary) and Donald (Elaine). Proud grandmother of Marnie Hall and Allison Hall (Peter). Great-grandmother of Laura and Aislinn Brown. Nora was predeceased by her siblings Ivan (Hazel), Harry (Mary), Arden (Dean, Eunice), Isobel (Clifford), Thelma (Matthew, James) and Douglas (Shirley). Sister-in-law of Robert (Dorothy) (predeceased). Nora will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Nora was born and raised in Carnarvon. She then moved to Tehkummah after her marriage to Ozzie in 1940. After Ozzie’s death in 1993 she moved to the Meadowview apartments in Mindemoya until 2012 when she moved to the Centennial Manor in Little Current. Family and friends will gather at the Tehkummah Triangle Seniors’ Club for visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 7 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Service is Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 pm with Reverend Martin Garniss officiating. Burial in Hilly Grove Cemetery in the spring.