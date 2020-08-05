News from the Mindemoya Library Book Mice

Claire’s Top 5 Picks

1. ‘The Immortals’ by

Jordanna Max Brodsky

2. ‘The End of October’

by Lawrence Wright

3. ‘The Persuasion’ by

Iris Johansen

4. ‘Every Step She Takes’

by K. L. Armstrong

5. ‘Muzzled’ by David

Rosenfelt

‘The Immortals’ – Another genre I don’t normally read but this was another page-turning book that I couldn’t put down. It is part of a trilogy and I am waiting to read No. 3, thoroughly enjoyed one and two. Manhattan has many secrets, some are older than the city itself. The city sleeps. Selene DiSilva walks her dog along the banks of the Hudson. She is alone – just the way she likes it. She doesn’t believe in friends, and she doesn’t speak to her family. Most of them are simply too dangerous. In the predawn calm, Selene finds the body of a young woman washed ashore and her ancient rage returns. And so does the memory of a promise she made long ago – when her name was Artemis.

‘The End of October’ – The timing of this book being released is scary as it is an electrifying thriller about a mysterious killer virus bringing the world to its knees. It kept me reading far into the night and when I came to the end I realized how devastating a virus like COVID-19 can be and how we all have to practice safety in wearing masks, and social distancing, it’s either that or hide under the bed.

‘The Persuasion’ – Eve Duncan (one of my favourite characters in a novel) has just found out her daughter Jane Macquire has become a killer’s target. Eve and her husband Joe have given Seth Caleb their trust for the most important duty of his life: keeping their daughter Jane safe at any cost. Her talent as an artist has caught the attention of a brilliant psychopath with a violent past. A really good read.

‘Every Step She Takes’ – Sometimes there’s no use running from your past. Genevieve has secrets no one knows. In Rome she can be whoever she wants to be, her neighbours aren’t nosy, her Italian is passable and the shopkeepers and restaurant owners now see her as a local and let her be. It’s exactly what she wants. One morning she returns to her apartment and when she gets to her door, she pushes the key into the lock and the door swings open. It’s unlocked. The apartment is empty, and exactly as she left it…except for the box on her kitchen table. A box that definitely wasn’t there before. A box postmarked from New York City. A box addressed to Lucy Callahan. A good read.

‘Muzzled’ – The murder victim called, he wants his dog back. Andy is a lawyer who would rather not practice law. He’d rather spend his time working with the Tara Foundation, his dog-rescue organization and being with his family. But when his friend Beth asks him for a favour that involves both dogs and his lawyerly expertise, he can’t say no. This is a novel filled with suspense and laughter in an engaging mystery.

As many of you know the Mindemoya Public Library is opened at this time with shorter hours Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm. The library will allow no more than 12 patrons in the library at one time. Maximum of two per family. Patrons will have 15 minutes to access the physical library space and is able to take out five items. Computers are also available but use is limited to 15 minutes. WiFi is available outside the building 24/7, password is ‘bookworm.’ Inter-library loans are not available at this time. All patrons must wear a mask. If you would rather continue using the curbside service just phone or email the books you would like and we will contact you when your order is ready 705-377-5334 or MindemoyaLibrary@gmail.com.

It was so nice to see many of our regular patrons in the library. I have missed not seeing them every couple of weeks and saying hi and finding out how everyone is.

So, thank goodness things are slowly getting back to the new normal.

I know these are trying times but as long as we continue being safe by wearing masks and social distancing and using common sense, we will all get through this.

Our IT tech will be back in the library starting Tuesday, August 11 from 11 am to 1 pm to solve all your computer problems.

Stay safe, stay cool and be kind

See you at your library.