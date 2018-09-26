News from the Mindemoya Library Book Mice

Claire’s Top 5 Picks

‘A Woman’s Fortune’ by Josephine Cox

‘Juror #3’ by James Patterson

- Advertisement -

‘Four Dominions’ by Eric Lustbader

‘Field of Bones’ by J. A. Jance

‘Leverage in Death’ by J. D. Robb

‘A Woman’s Fortune’ by Josephine Cox is not the genre I regularly read but I enjoyed this one. Finding a new beginning means taking the hardest road, but the journey is where you find your courage and so the story begins. This is a family drama from the very beginning, trying to hold the family together only becomes harder when tragedy strikes at its heart. And where Evie once cherished the promise of a happy ending, a lost letter makes her lose all hope. No one knows what tomorrow will bring, but can Evie bury the past and save her family as well as the family’s fortune? A good read.

‘Juror #3’ by James Patterson – A young attorney tries her first major case…and it’s murder one. The murder of a woman from one of the town’s oldest families has Rosedale’s upper crust howling for blood, and the prosecutor is counting on Ruby’s inexperience to help him deliver a swift conviction. As lurid, intertwining investigations unfold, no one in Rosedale can be trusted, especially the 12 men and women empanelled on the jury. They may be hiding the most incendiary secret of all.

‘Four Dominions’ by Eric Lustbader – This is the last book in the trilogy. It starts with The Testament and then The Fallen and ends with this one. The end of days has been predicted for the last 2,000 years, but now it is upon us. The discovery of The Testament of Lucifer creates a deadly race across the globe as two secret societies strive to gain the relic.

‘Field of Bones’ by J.A. Jance – Sheriff Joanna Brady is dragged into a far-reaching investigation to bring down a sadistic serial killer-a monster who is turning the beautiful desert landscape of the southwest into a field of bones. Though she’s still recovering from a series of tragedies, Joanna’s life has never been busier. Her older daughter is off to college, her five-year-old son is full of energy and boundless curiosity, and she’s just given birth to a new daughter – on the same night she won her third election as Cochise County sheriff in a squeaker of a race. Filled with the beloved characters, small-town charm, vivid history, intriguing muster and the scenic Arizona desert backdrop all which makes the Joanna Brady series such a good read.

‘Leverage in Death’ by J.D. Robb – One of my favourite authors. Never seems to disappoint me. Lieutenant Eve Dallas puzzles over a bizarre suicide bombing in a Manhattan office building. The police investigation reveals months of intricate planning on the perpetrators’ parts. But the targeting appears random – and the timing seems pointless. Eve must untangle the reason for an inexplicable act of terror, look at suspects inside and outside corporations, and determine whether the root of this crime lies in simple sabotage or something far more complex and twisted.

With the colder weather fast approaching nothing is better than relaxing in the lazy boy with a really good book. Your library has lots of books, old and new, to choose from, as well as DVDs and talking books. I promise you you will not run out of reading material and if we don’t have a particular book you want to read, just ask us, and we will order through inter-library loans. Coffee is available, as well as chocolate bars, and comfy chairs, so feel free to relax at your library read a magazine and take a breather.

Remember on Wednesday mornings our IT tech is available from 10 am to noon to help you and show you how to do things on your computer. Need to know how to send pictures, get a new email, start using messenger or facebook or anything you would like to learn how to do on your computer, just ask and Wes will be able to show you. And if your computer is being stubborn and not doing what you want it to do just ask Wes to help you. Remember, there is no charge for Central Manitoulin residents or any library patrons that belong to Mindemoya library or Providence Bay library to use this service.

Your library is looking for board members. Anyone is welcome to send in a brief letter stating why they would like to become a library board member. Please send the letter or drop if off at the Municipal Office Attention: Ruth Frawley CAO. If you are a snowbird and go down south for the winter months you still can become a board member. We now can Skype or teleconference (speaker phone) or video conference with a board member who is in Florida or other parts of the world. You would be able to be a part of the meeting, voting on motions, carrying on a conversation, just as if you were here in person. Meetings are the first Thursday in the month at 4 pm. and are usually less than an hour in length. Please think about it and if you need more information ask us at the library.

See you at your library!