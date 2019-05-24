New Providence Bay farmers’ market opens to great reviews

PROVIDENCE BAY – While the cold, windy weather could have dampened the spirits of those waiting for the new farmers’ market in Providence Bay to open, that did not prove to be the case as there was a great turnout of customers, while the enthusiasm of the vendors on hand with their wares points the way for the new Providence Bay Farmers’ Market to be a huge success.

“The turnout has been spectacular,” said market manager Ted Smith during the opening of the market last Saturday. “The turnout and support is better than I expected. I’ve already been approached by other vendors to take part and we had a great crowd for the opening event despite the weather.”

The new market is located beside the Interpretive Centre in Providence Bay. “This will be a super site for a farmers’ market,” stated Al Tribinevicius of Drumlin Farm in Sandfield. “I mean I’m here today with a toque on, a scarf and a jacket on a cold day and we’ve had a great response.”

Mr. Tribinevicius said “this is going to be a really good place for a farmers’ market, families will be able to take in the market, play on the beach, and there is the interpretive centre, Huron Island Time, along with the boardwalk they can walk along and the fish platform, that is handicapped accessible, where people can view the fish. This will help bring in more locals, tourists and help continue the impetus of the rejuvenated community of Providence Bay.”

Also on hand was Uncle B’s Chilies and Etc. (owned by Brian Perry of Sandfield) and Angela Johnston of Cheeky Heifer Farms.

“This market certainly has great potential,” stated Jack White, who along with his wife Lisa own “J ‘N L Rustic Country.

“It has been a very busy place today in spite of the freezing cold temperatures,” said Ms. White.

Another vendor, Ross Joyce, said, “this is going to be a good little market. Visitor traffic was really good a little earlier in the day. The market is similar to the Gore Bay market, but I think this will be even busier.”

“I’m glad Ted (Smith) started this market in Providence Bay,” said Mahlon Streicher of Manitoulin Kettle and Corn. “I think it’s going to be a good market.”

“I predict this market will end up being the biggest farmers’ market on the Island,” said Mr. Smith. “The local community and businesses have welcomed us with open arms. The market feels right at this site.” He pointed out the Providence Bay Farmers’ Market is now a member of the Farmers Markets of Ontario, “so it is a true farmers’ market.”