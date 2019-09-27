New Manitoulin OPP detachment in Little Current ready by end of 2020

MANITOULIN – Work on the new Manitoulin Island Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Little Current is well on its way and is on schedule, members of the Manitoulin Community Police Advisory Committee were informed at a recent meeting.

“Are the building renovations on track?” asked CPAC committee member Steve Shaffer.

Inspector Megan Cavanagh, detachment commander of the Manitoulin OPP told the meeting, “the footings are done and work is right on schedule.”

“The Manitoulin Island Detachment in Little Current is one of nine new detachments being constructed as part of the OPP Modernization Phase II. The 1,700 square metre facility, as well as the other detachments, will feature an administration area for support staff and management, an operational area with offices and evidence storage vaults, a secure functions area with holding cells and interview rooms and a public admittance area,” explained Lauren Wiseman, communications manager with Bird Construction.

Ms. Wiseman noted, “exterior work such as erecting steel structure, masonry, cladding, asphalt and curbs is projected to be completed before the winter months and interior finishes will begin this winter. Bird (Construction) is pleased to be working with all our partners to deliver these important detachments that will help enhance community safety.”

Construction started on the new OPP detachment in Little Current on April 1, 2019 as part of the OPP modernization project.

“This is part of an $182 million project that our government is investing to help the OPP ensure the safety and security of the people of Ontario. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020,” added Ms. Wiseman.