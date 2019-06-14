New management at the Inn at Gore Bay set to officially open 1890 Restaurant

GORE BAY – With the change in ownership for The Inn at Gore Bay comes the opening of the 1890 Restaurant as well.

“1890 was the year the Town of Gore Bay became incorporated,” said Tammy Joseph who, along with her husband Alberto, will manage The Inn at Gore Bay and the 1890 Restaurant. The name of the restaurant, “is designed to pay homage to the town—appreciating the town of Gore Bay and new and old ideas, while not forgetting its roots.”

“We want the restaurant to be considered a classy establishment with gorgeous ambiance,” said Ms. Joseph. “The restaurant has undergone a face-lift to coincide with this vision. We understand that tourism is a big part of the Island’s ongoing business but we don’t want to forget our locals; their support is crucial.”

The couple has completely changed the look of the restaurant with new furniture and new paint put on the walls of the restaurant, which also features a beautiful handmade painting of Gore Bay circa 1890.

The main dining room area will seat a maximum of 40 customers, and Ms. Joseph said renovations are continuing downstairs and in the main banquet room.

“We have a whole new menu with classic, delicious but yet affordable food options which include chicken, pasta, fish and steak dishes,” said Ms. Joseph. The restaurant is licenced as well.

Mr. Joseph, who is a licenced chef, will be running the kitchen. He has been a chef for over 20 years. Over the years he has worked at many restaurants, such as the ClubLink Russell Hill Stouffville public golf course.

“We’re so excited The Inn has been a success since it underwent renovations and opened last year,” said Ms. Joseph. “The 10 rooms are beautifully decorated from the Linen and Lavender store. We encourage anyone who knows of someone visiting Gore Bay or the Island to stay at The Inn at Gore Bay. They won’t regret it.”

The official opening of the newly managed Inn at Gore Bay and 1890 Restaurant is set for this Saturday, June 15. For more information call 705-282-3375 or visit online at The Inn at Gore Bay’s website, theinn@gorebay.com