New landscaping business in high demand since opening

MINDEMOYA – Members of the Stapleton family have been busy since opening up their new business in Mindemoya about a week ago.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook since we opened, so there obviously was a need for this type of business on the Island,” stated Brian Stapleton, of the family-owned business Stapleton Landscape and Stone, which is based in Mindemoya but services all of Manitoulin Island.

“We’ve always wanted to operate this type of business but both my younger brother Brad and I had left the Island for a while,” said Brian. “We’ve both been away for five years to live a little elsewhere and get some work experience.”

They both worked in mines; Brad in northern Quebec and Brian in northern Manitoba, south of Churchill for the past year. “My brother had been working four years in landscaping before he started at the mines,” said Brian.

“We’re a family-run business, me and my younger brother Brad and our dad, Allan Stapleton, who will be helping us out,” said Brian.

The business has a lot of equipment at its disposal. “We are in our first week of business and just rolling in the last of the new equipment we will be using.”

The business has a three-ton Kubota Mining excavator, which has a 10-foot digging limit, 25-horsepower Kubota tractor with loader and all implement attachments and the business has a 10,000-pound tandem axle dump trailer at its disposal.

Stapleton Landscape and Stone lists among the services it provides, “topsoiling, any sort of drainage and foundation repairs, excavation, fencing, and lot clearing like stump removal, driveway grading, interlocking stone, putting in retaining walls and snow removal in the winter.

“We are based in Mindemoya but we service the entire Island,” said Brian.

You can contact the business at StapletonLandscapeStone@gmail.com or call Brian Stapleton at 705-282-4675, or Bradley Stapleton at 705-348-0083.