New Gore Bay Fitness Centre now under construction is slated to open in March

GORE BAY – The new Gore Bay Fitness Centre currently being constructed will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, with members swiping a card to get in.

At a December 9 town council meeting, Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne pointed out, “there are a motions that came out of the fitness centre committee meeting (November 26) that we need to consider.”

One motion passed by council was that the currently being constructed fitness centre would be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for members. Council also accepted the recommendation that a swipe card system will be installed at the fitness centre and further a deposit and replacement fee be established of swipe cards.

Council also agreed that a telephone line will be installed at the fitness centre, and a defibrillator will be purchase and installed in the fitness centre as well.

Council has also agreed to the membership rates recommended by the committee, which will see: the returnable card deposit set at $10, day use set at $10 and a monthly membership fee set at $30. Fitness centre rules and regulations and the etiquette list to be followed by members were also approved by council.

Construction of the fitness centre is expected to be complete by the end of February with a grand opening of the facility to take place in March.