New Gore Bay CAO resigns

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay is going to be looking for a new CAO, after receiving the resignation of its former employee earlier this week.

Gore Bay council held a special council meeting this past Monday, in which the issue of the CAO arose. Mayor Dan Osborne told the Recorder after the meeting, “basically what we dealt with on the agenda was with the resignation of our CAO Darlene Drayton. This issue was raised in the public meeting.”

Ms. Drayton had hired and started working for the town about three weeks ago. Mayor Osborne pointed out council considered its options for replacing Ms. Drayton at an in camera meeting and will be making a final decision in the near future.