New Espanola-Manitoulin OPP Staff Sergeant to begin January 14

LITTLE CURRENT—The new Staff Sergeant-Office Manager for the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking forward to his posting here.

Terry Foreshew, who will be stationed in Little Current, told members of the Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) at a meeting in December, “I was on Manitoulin Island today and was asked to come to tonight’s meeting. I will be posted Monday, January 14 to the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP detachment.”

Staff Sergeant Foreshew noted that Manitoulin-Espanola OPP Acting Inspector Detachment Commander Megan Cavanagh will be the acting inspector in the Manitoulin-Espanola detachment of the OPP until April, at which time the OPP will name a permanent person to fill the role.

“Currently we don’t have a permanent inspector but she will be overseeing the entire detachment and area,” said Staff Sergeant Foreshew.

“I am looking forward to being stationed on Manitoulin,” said Staff Sergeant Foreshew. He is originally from Onaping Falls, having started his policing career with the London City Police in 1992, and from there went to New Liskeard police in 2007. The New Liskeard police amalgamated with the OPP and Temiskaming Shores in 2012, after which time he transferred to North Bay.

“We would like to welcome you to Manitoulin Island and the area,” said Gordon/Barrie Island Reeve Lee Hayden.

“This is where I plan on ending my career with the OPP,” said Staff Sergeant Foreshew. He added that he has family on the Island.