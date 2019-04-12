New doctor welcomed to Mindemoya Hospital

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin Health Centre and Municipality of Central Manitoulin welcomed Doctor Shruti Sebastian to Mindemoya last Friday.

“We welcome you,” stated MHC President and CEO Lynn Foster, who along with Manitoulin Health Centre Board Chair Terry Olmstead gathered together with Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens to welcome Dr. Sebastian.

On April 1, Dr. Sebastian joined the Mindemoya physician group as a family physician and has taken over Dr. Nick Jeeves’ medical practice.

“We want to welcome Dr. Sebastian to Mindemoya,” said Reeve Stephens. “You have made an excellent choice; the community is central and has everything you need, and the wonderful hospital, staff and nurses here at the Mindemoya Hospital.”

“Again, we would like to welcome you and hope that you enjoy your stay in Central Manitoulin,” said Mayor Stephens.

At a recent meeting, Central Manitoulin council generously provided financial support for physician recruitment by contributing towards moving costs and transitional assistance. A recommendation had been made by its security, health and education committee, “that we recommend to council that the request for $5,000 for Physician Relocation Assistance from the Mindemoya Medical Clinic be approved.”

“The MHC board recognizes the importance of attracting physicians to our community and the critical role they play in the fulfillment of our mission,” said Ms. Foster. “As a result, the MHC board offers a $5,000 moving allowance to each physician who fills a full-time vacancy at either site and joins the active medical staff at MHC. On behalf of MHC, we want to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Sebastian and look forward to working with her in the accomplishment of MHC’s goals.”

As a child, Dr. Sebastian has fond memories of vacationing on Manitoulin Island. Later, during her medical training she became interested in practicing medicine in rural and Northern Ontario with the opportunity to work and learn from Indigenous people. Dr. Sebastian and her husband are looking forward to calling Manitoulin home and becoming part of the community.

Dr. Sebastian, who is originally from India and moved with her family to Canada when she was a youngster, grew up in Mississauga, as did her husband.

“I went to university in British Columbia, and then moved to Ireland for five years studying medicine. From there I did my residency in Kingston at Queen’s University to fulfill my family medical training,” said Dr. Sebastian. She has also served as a locum doctor in northern and southwestern Ontario, including being a locum on and off at the Mindemoya Hospital for about a year.

“My husband and I spent our first wedding anniversary on Manitoulin Island,” said Dr. Sebastian. “We decided if the opportunity arose we would move here. It is a beautiful place, the people are wonderful and we love living here on Manitoulin. We are hoping this will be long term.”

“The Island will be a great place to work and live,” added Dr. Sebastian.