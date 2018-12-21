New court date set for men charged with animal cruelty

LITTLE CURRENT—A new court date in the case involving two Billings township men who were earlier this fall charged with cruelty to animal and weapons charges as a result of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) investigation and the execution of a warrant concerning animal welfare at a residence in Billings Township. Meanwhile, the large number of animals are now being cared for accordingly.

An investigation revealed that there were multiple animals within the residence. OPP officers located firearms and ammunition while searching the residence.

As a result, Hendrik Reckman, age 70, from Billings Township, Ontario is currently charged with: disobeying order of court, contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code (CC); unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC; cruelty to animals-unnecessary pain, suffering or Injury, contrary to section 445.1(1) of the CC; cause damage or injury to animal or bird-fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter, contrary to 446(1)(b) of the CC and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the CC.

Joshua Reckman, age 31, from Billings Township, Ontario, is currently charged with: cause damage or injury to animal or bird-fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter, contrary to 446(1)(b) of the CC; and with cruelty to animals-unnecessary pain, suffering or injury, contrary to section 445.1(1) of the CC.

Melissa Kosowan, associate director, communications with the Ontario SPCA, told the Recorder a large number of rabbits, rats, sheep and birds were found in poor living conditions. The animals received health checks by a veterinarian and are now being cared for accordingly.

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario, on December 12.

The next court appearance for the two accused will be on January 9.