New confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts

March 29, 2020, 8:50 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case

Case number Age, Gender Exposure Category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #10 20s, female International Travel Self-isolating 24/03/2020 Greater Sudbury

Details of affected flights:

Not applicable

All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

