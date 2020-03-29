New confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by PHSD

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting the confirmation of one new case of COVID-19 in a resident of our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Case (age and gender) Exposure Category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #7 50s, male International travel Self-isolated 21/03/2020 Greater Sudbury

Details of affected flights:

March 16, 2020: Fort Lauderdale, Florida into Hamilton International Airport on Swoop flight WO719. Passengers in rows 19–23 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts of the confirmed case. These individuals in addition to all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

NEW: the Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.

Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 for more information or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

