New confirmed case of COVID-19 in employee, outbreak declared at Finlandia Village Nursing Home

May 10, 2020, 2:15 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Finlandia Village Nursing Home after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in an employee of the home. The individual was tested as part of the ongoing targeted surveillance of long-term care homes across the province.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case number Age Gender Exposure category Status Tested (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #61 30s Female No travel and no contact with a known case (unknown exposure) Self-isolating 06/05/2020 Greater Sudbury

Status of COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities

Outbreak status Facility type Number of facilities affected Cases among residents or patients



(*includes deaths) Deaths among residents or patients Cases among staff Total cases Active Long-term care home 5 4 0 7 11 Resolved Long-term care home 1 1 1 1 2

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate, then contact an assessment centre or use the online self-assessment tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information on self-isolation, self-assessment, and assessment centres visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.