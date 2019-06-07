New apartment building opened in Gore Bay

GORE BAY – The former Gore Bay Masonic Lodge building has been transformed into a three apartment complex, by developers.

“The apartments are to be opened up today and available to move in tomorrow (June 1),” said Kyle Noble, who along with his brother Kurtis (both of Gore Bay) are the developers of the property and the apartment project. He pointed out there is a total of three apartments, two upstairs with one being a two bedroom apartment and the second a one bedroom apartment. The downstairs apartment provides for three bedrooms. Each of the apartments has a full bathroom, washer/dryers and propane heat in the main area and electric baseboard heating in the bedrooms. The building is 60 foot x 30 foot in size.

“We had purchased the building and property from the Masonic Lodge to turn this into an apartment building,” said Mr. Noble. He pointed out the Masons are leasing the old town fire hall, on a lease basis, and that “we did some for them to use space in the fire hall.”

“There are lots of people looking for places to rent,” said Mr. Noble. “We want to see as many people as possible live in town.”

The three new apartments are already filled with tenants.

Mr. Noble added that many local contractors were used to develop the apartments, including Lakeside Construction (Dave Deeg), Chad Chevrette of Hands On Painting and Renovations, Peter Paquette of Manitoulin Drywall, Mitchell Strain of Strain Plumbing, Foster Electric and H and R Noble Construction which is providing gravel for the new driveway.