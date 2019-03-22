New administrator takes the helm of 4elements Living Arts

KAGAWONG—4elements Living Arts announced Tuesday that its board of directors has appointed Kirsten Nelson as executive director, effective immediately. Ms. Nelson previously held the position of Director of Curriculum at TVOntario.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kirsten to 4elements,” said Susan Snelling, chair of the board of directors. “She brings a rich and diverse set of experiences to the organization. We’re looking forward to renewing the vitality of 4elements together with her.”

Born in Sudbury and raised there and in Thunder Bay, Ms. Nelson has been visiting Manitoulin for 20 years and has made her home near Providence Bay since 2014. She holds degrees from Waterloo, York and Carleton universities and is a member of the Ontario College of Teachers. Her work experiences span small to large corporations, for-profit and non-profits and academic spheres.

Ms. Nelson said, “I am honoured and excited to be chosen to lead the organization into its next chapter. I look forward to applying my pedagogical background to continue the land-based learning programming that 4elements has done so well, and to administer the various projects and programs we have on the go. I will be taking steps to connect with artists and partners from communities across Manitoulin.”

Founded in 2002 in response to the need for creative spaces for artists, art exhibitions and programming in local communities, 4elements Living Arts has a mission to nurture and inspire community engagement in land-based arts on Manitoulin Island.