NEVILLE RICHARD JAMES ROSS “RICK”

After a heroic battle with cancer, Rick Ross passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre at the age of 66. Predeceased by his parents Neville “Red” and Maria “Marion” (Chepleck) Ross and brother Norman. Rick will be missed by his siblings Donald and Linda (Joyce) of Ramara and Mary McCabe and Jason of London. Loving uncle to Stephanie and Derek Ross and Curtis McCabe. Rick was an Armed Forces Veteran and a retiree from the Ontario Provincial Police where he most recently served at the Manitowaning Detachment. Special thanks to the staff of the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre and to Rick’s friend and neighbor Rob Maguire of Manitowaning. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre in Sudbury would be much appreciated. The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.

