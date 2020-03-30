NEMI Mayor Al MacNevin releases a statement regarding COVID-19 on Manitoulin

Little Current: Mayor Al MacNevin received information from the Sudbury and District Public Health Unit that the first two cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Manitoulin Island. The specific community that the couple resides in was not identified, but the Health Unit did confirm that two people had recently returned from an international trip and had been self-isolating since their return.

Mayor MacNevin said “Although we knew that eventually, this virus would come to the Island it is still disconcerting that it is here. We will keep this couple in our thoughts and hope for a speedy recovery for them, but I need to urge our citizens to follow the advice of the Public Health Unit. Stay home when you can, keep your distance from others and wash your hands regularly.”

The Mayor and Council will be meeting on Tuesday night (electronically) to explore additional practical steps that the municipality can implement to slow down the spread and potentially provide some financial relief to the citizens in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

Mayor Al MacNevin at 705-348-1951