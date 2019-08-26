NANCY EILEEN ANETTE DEBASSIGE September 17, 1942 – August 20, 2019

NANCY EILEEN ANETTE

In Loving Memory of Nancy Eileen Anette Debassige, September 17, 1942 to August 20, 2019. A resident of M’Chigeeng First Nation, Nancy passed away peacefully at her residence at the Wellness Center on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 76 years. She was born in M’Chigeeng First Nation, daughter of the late Ernest and Bernice Debassige (nee Corbiere). Dear loving mother of Becky Debassige (Shawn) and Samuel Debassige (Diane). Beloved grandmother of Melissa, Naomi, Jared, Sarah, Jadah and Jewel. Dear sister of Lloyd Debassige (predeceased) (Lillian), Winnifred Still (predeceased), Jaqualine Crawford (predeceased) (Arthur),Yvonne Alberts (John), Nelson Debassige (Joyce), Annabelle Debassige (predeceased), Alice Meadus (Ronald), Clifford Debassige (Kate), Linda Van Horne (Perry), Monica Debassige, Albert Debassige (Janet), Rochelle Debassige and Gloria Popat. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was employed at Lakeview School as a language teacher for over 30 years and later thoroughly enjoyed instructing adult learners in Sault, Michigan. Nancy was both exceptionally passionate and generous in sharing her gift of Anishnabemowin language. Nancy loved to cook and share her delicious meals; she was well known and many enjoyed her famous fish pie. Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew her and by her grandchildren, whom she adored. Family and friends called at the M’Chigeeng Wellness Centre (61 Lakeview Drive) on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 starting at 2 pm. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 am with Father Jim Kelly officiating. Interment in the M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery.