Musician Adrienne Z to perform at Rocky Raccoon Cafe Sunday

GORE BAY—Talented singer-songwriter Adrienne Z, a very well known and popular star in the US, will be performing two live shows at the Rocky Raccoon Café this Sunday and September 1.

“Rock, pop, folk fronted by one of the greatest voices ever; songwriting at its best,” stated Tiny Schlauch, of U.S. I Radio, in describing Adrienne Z.

“I’m really excited to be visiting and performing on the Island,” Adrienne Zolondick told the Recorder last Friday from Boston, Massachusetts. “I have a friend who I had encouraged to get on my email and Facebook list. From there a gentleman in Florida, who is a boat captain and visits the Island and had visited the Rocky Raccoon Café in the past, when he’s not living in the Keys (Florida), and has heard me in concert, told the owner of the restaurant.”

“A customer had told me, ‘I know someone that you should contact about doing a show here (Gore Bay)’,” Robin Pradhan, operator of the Gore Bay restaurant told the Recorder. “So I went online on YouTube and saw her in concert. She is obviously a very talented musician well known in the States. When you have the chance to get someone here like this, that is so talented I figured I’d better book her for a couple of shows.”

“I feel so fortunate to be able to visit Gore Bay and play my music there; I’m looking forward to it,” said Adrienne. “I’ve been fortunate in that I’ve had a very good response to my music. I love to write music and it’s something I’ve been doing my whole life. I hear people say that my music is heartfelt, soulful and with memorable melodies.”

Adrienne has a very good ear for her and other musician’s music. “I try to write my own songs not follow the lead or sound the same as other performers.”

“Compared to singers like Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks, Adrienne’s voice is pure emotion, stylistically elegant, soulful, and ethereal. Her 2015 release, Chameleons, is enjoying airplay across the U.S. and is a particular favourite on Key West radio. Songs run the gamut from ballads like ‘Blue Day’ (recently featured in the Lifetime moving The Wrong Car) to all out rockers like ‘You Push My Love Away,’ to sweet reflections like ‘When the Day is Through,’ her profile states. She was recently featured in Ralph De Palma’s book The Soul of Key West Volume 2, a definitive anthology of the best musicians in Key West. Adrienne is the only woman guitarist ever featured at the Italian guitar blog, Guitar Nerding. She is also a teacher and vocal coach. Adrienne tours steadily in the Florida Keys both solo and with her band.”

Mr. Pradhan told the Recorder, “this will be first in a series of concerts we will be having at the restaurant this fall, so Islanders can expert various artists performing here this fall.”

Adrienne Z will be performing at Rocky Raccoon Café in Gore Bay as part of a dinner presentation. For $35 customers can enjoy a three course dinner and the concert. The dinner-concerts wil take place August 26 and September 1. For more information or to book a seat call Rocky Raccoon Café at 705-282-0964.