MURIEL TALCOTT (nee SMITH)

We regret to announce the passing of Muriel Talcott (Smith) at the Sierra Winds Residence, Peoria, Arizona on August 12th at the age of 89. Born in Assiginack Township, she was the daughter of Chester and Florence Smith, pre-deceased. She is survived by her son Michael McGrath in Detroit, grandson Steven McGrath, sister Margaret Walker (Douglas) of Sault Ste. Marie, brother Harold Smith (Terrace B.C.), and brother Laurence Smith (Sandy) of Clarkson Michigan. Several nieces and nephews. Murial is predeceased by husband Irwin McGrath in Detroit, and husband Marion Talcott in Sun City Arizona, brothers Grenville, and Mervyn Smith (Loretta) of Anaheim, California.A short service of interment will be on Wednesday, September 19 at 11 am at Hilly Grove Cemetery.

