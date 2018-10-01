Muriel Roxie Pyette of Tehkummah passed away peacefully September 30, 2018 with her family by her side at the Espanola Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Louis. Loving mother of Yvonne Pattison (predeceased by husband Bruce) of Lively (friend Rod Walker), Harvey and wife Valerie of Woodstock, Louise Phillips of Lively (predeceased by husband Garnet), Ken and wife Peggy of Little Current. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Dear Sister of Freda Lindstead (predeceased), Hilda Bailey (predeceased), Goldie Duxbury (predeceased), Helen Dugan (predeceased), Irwin Duxbury (predeceased) wife Orpha, Madeline (predeceased as a child). Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home in Little Current on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 starting at 11 am. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Wendy Payne officiating. Luncheon to follow. Burial to follow the luncheon in the Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Espanola Nursing Home Therapeutic Garden or to the Manitoulin Community Church. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca

- Advertisement -