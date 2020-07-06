MURIEL “MOLLY” WILDA

(NEE GELSTON) SISSON

December 6, 1920 – June 26, 2020

In loving memory of Muriel “Molly” Wilda (Nee Gelston) Sisson who passed away peacefully at the Centennial Manor in her 100th year. Beloved wife of Ivan (predeceased). Loving mother of Paul (Carole). Loving Nan of Sherry (Barry) and Cindy (Duane). Great-Nan to Ryan, Steven and Katelyn. Daughter of William and Matilda (nee Leeson) Gelston (both predeceased). Predeceased by siblings Edna, James, Lillian and Reginald. In her 100 years on earth she has lived through many changes and has left us with many wonderful memories. A great cook and an avid gardener; she so loved her flowers. She was most happy fishing, hunting and camping with Ivan and Paul. Molly enjoyed many memorable boating trips with her family and friends. After her retirement, Molly and Ivan enjoyed travelling and spending their winters in Florida. Our thanks to the Manor for the many years of care she received after she left her home in South Baymouth. A private family service will take place. In her memory donations can be made to the Centennial Manor Auxiliary.

“A great women” “A life well lived”