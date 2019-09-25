Murder, mystery and good grub at United Church fundraiser

LITTLE CURRENT – After a successful first attempt last fall, the Little Current United Church Players will be hosting another evening of intrigue, fun and a great dinner to boot.

On Sunday, October 27, the Players will be hosting the murder mystery dinner theatre titled Secrets of the Harvest Moon. As director Scott Mosher explained, the premise is a group of eight friends who reconvene after decades apart for the Harvest Moon Festival, the last place they had all been together, and not since the late 1950s.

“There are mysteries from the last time they were altogether so they wrestle with things that happened at that time,” Mr. Mosher explains. As they start to unravel those mysteries and secrets emerge, someone ends up dead and it’s the audience’s job to find the culprit.

The evening will begin with the opening scene, followed by a soup starter, continuing with the second scene and salad, another scene and dinner and ending with the final scene and dessert.

It’s then that the audience will put their pens to paper and puzzle out the evening’s mystery.

Members of the Manitoulin Sea Cadets Corps will again serve the meal.

Tickets are $30 per person and all proceeds raised by the United Church will go to Island charitable causes. Last year’s recipients included the Manitoulin Sea Cadets and Manitoulin Family Resources.

Tickets are moving briskly, Mr. Mosher warns, and if last year is any indication, they will sell out.

Tickets can be purchased at The Expositor Office or from Betty Edwards by calling 705-368-3861. The murder mystery will begin at 5:30 pm on Sunday, October 27.

Audience members are encouraged to get in the spirit and dress to theme, in late ‘50s or early ‘60s garb.