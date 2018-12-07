Municipality of Central Manitoulin council officially sworn in

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin council members took their oath of office December 4 and were welcomed by Mayor Richard Stephens. Angela Johnston of Providence Bay, representing Ward 1, and Steve Shaffer of Mindemoya, representing Ward 2, are new to council. There is a vacancy in Ward 3 and the mayor noted that Municipal Affairs says the position has to be filled.

“There are six ways to be declared vacant,” he spelled out, “and we don’t fit into any of those, but I still have a minister to deal with.”

This was a special meeting of council with the purpose of making appointments to committees and sub-committees of council.

Councillor Derek Stephens will head up the Roads/Water/Waste Committee along with Councillors Johnston, Shaffer and Dale Scott. Councillor Scott will chair the Property Committee with Councillors Stephens, Linda Farquhar and Shaffer sitting as members.

Councillor Shaffer is the new head of the Security/Health/Education Committee, joined by members Councillors Farquhar, Johnston and Stephens, while Councillor Johnston will head the Finance/Economic Development Committee, joined by Councillors Scott, Stephens and Farquhar.

Councillor Farquhar will be looking after Office/Administration Committee affairs and Councilors Shaffer, Scott and Johnston will join her.

Mayor Stephens is a member of all Central Manitoulin committees.

There are many council sub-committees and Councillor Shaffer has been appointed to the Beautification and Police Advisory committees, while Councillor Farquhar’s appointments include the Central Manitoulin Cemetery Board and the Historical Society. Councillor Johnston will be a member of the Public Library Board and the Providence Bay Community Centre Board.

Councillor Stephens has been appointed to the Discovery Centre Board, the Provincial Offences Act and Weed Inspector sub-committees. Councillor Scott will sit on the Fence Viewers and Livestock Evaluator sub-committees.

The vacancy outstanding on the Mindemoya Old School Repurposing Committee (MOSRC) will be filled at the next council meeting.

Mayor Stephens will attend District Social Services Board meetings as a member, will sit on the Manitoulin Municipal Association Committee along with Councillor Scott and will head the Manitoulin Planning Board.