Municipalities partner to hire climate change coordinator

MINDEMOYA-KAGAWONG—The municipality of Central Manitoulin and Billings Township are in the process of hiring a climate change coordinator.

“The climate change co-ordinator is a shared position with Billings Township,” said Sylvio Berti, municipal co-ordinator for Central Manitoulin. “We (the municipalities) have received funding to hire an employee.”

The climate change co-ordinator will focus on the planning and implementation of municipal climate change priorities in both Central Manitoulin and Billings Township. Mr. Berti explained, “this person will work on initiatives to improve adaptation to climate change and reduce green house gas emissions and basically creating climate change plans for each municipality.”

This is a full-time, 35 hours per week, 22-month contract staff position that will split their time between the Municipality of Central Manitoulin and Billings Township.

Applications for the climate change co-ordinator position will be received until March 22. “Hopefully by the beginning of May this position will be filled and the climate change coordinator will have begun their work.”