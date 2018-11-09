MSS We Scare Hunger campaign a success

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) We Scare Hunger campaign was a success again this year thanks to the support of the Manitoulin Island community and elementary schools.

“The Share/Go-Green Food Drive collected 1,406 (non-perishable food) items this year,” said MSS teacher Yana Bauer last Friday. “This included donations from Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) of 190 items, Charles C. McLean Public School, 100 items, and Assiginack Public School, 30 items. MSS collected 1,086 items, including the Homeroom Challenge and collecting on Halloween night.”

Ms. Bauer explained that items were set aside for the MSS Food Bank (The Living Well Locker). Then, students and staff sorted, counted, and boxed all the items and delivered them to the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) Food Bank in Mindemoya. The food bank volunteers gave the group a tour and outlined the important role played by the food bank in supporting local families.

“Next, MSS students will be starting a winter clothing drive,” added Ms. Bauer.