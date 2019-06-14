MSS track and field athletes post good results at provincials!

M’CHIGEENG – Two Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) track and field athletes fared very well at the provincial championships.

Both Sophie Hietkamp and Amber Wiwchar had qualified for the Ontario Federation of Secondary Schools Association (OFSSA) championships with their excellent results at the Northern Ontario championships.

At OFSSA, held last week in Guelph, Sophie Hietkamp finished 13th in the long jump, setting a personal record of 4.75 metres. In the high jump she placed 10th with a jump of 1.50 metres and in the triple jump she placed 15th with a jump of 9.92 metres.

Amber Wiwchar finished 22nd in her 100 metre race.