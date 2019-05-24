MSS tennis team wins NSSA championship

M’CHIGEENG – The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs tennis team has won the North Shore Secondary School Association (NSSSA) championship.

“The team won the NSSAA banner,” stated MSS coach Chris Theijsmeijer on Sunday. His charges won the NSSSA championship at a tournament held last Tuesday in Blind River. “We’re very happy with the results; we have a pretty young team. And especially with the weather having been so poor lately we were able to only have a few practices to get ready.”

MSS sent a full team to the competition and garnered two first place and one second place finish.

Finishing first in the girls’ doubles was the team of Maddy Niven and Abby Smith, while placing first in the mixed doubles event was the team of Nathan Temple and Chloe Peltier. As well, Zoe Redmond finished second in the girls’ singles division.

The two MSS teams which took first place in their division have now qualified for the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) championships taking place this Friday in Sudbury.

The MSS full team roster includes Nathan Temple, Chloe Peltier, Dylan Corbiere, Matt Redmond, Boston Thibault, Jacob Wilson, Rachel Sheppard, Connor Phillips, Alexandria Lewis, Mya Otosquaiob, Maddy Niven, Eric Varey, Zoe Redmond, Chris White, Lindsay Sheppard, Abbie Smith, Zack Kategiannis and coach Chris Theijsmeijer.