MSS team members bring home gold, silver from technological skills competition

M’CHIGEENG – Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) student Karlee Lentir won gold at the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) 15th annual technological skills competition. The win qualifies her for the provincials to be held in Toronto in May. This comes after she and fellow MSS students, who also posted good results, took part in the RDSB technological skills competition on Wednesday, February 26. The event was held at Cambrian College in Sudbury and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 2486 in Azilda.

Approximately 100 secondary school students tested their skills in carpentry, welding, TV/video editing, photography, auto-service technology, 2D character animation, electrical installations, cabinet making and small-powered equipment, prepared speech, auto computer aided design (CAD), mechanical CAD and coding.

Steve Robinson, technology teacher at MSS told the Recorder on Thursday of last week, “the carpenters’ union hosted the team of four in carpentry and the team of two carpentry competitions again in Azilda at the Union training centre.” At Cambrian College, Karlee Lentir took first place in automotive service, with Chris Gillespie taking second. Another MSS student, Taylor Smith, took second in electrical installations. Other Island students who took part in this event included Brett Mastelko in the small engines category, Kassandra Bordeleau in the photography category, Sydney Latva-Aro also in photography, Tyler Leeson in the welding category and Mike Hore in the welding category.

“Karlee Lentir won gold in auto service technology which comprised of a series of challenges throughout the day: a tire change over and balance, a brake job, a suspension inspection, an on-board computer diagnosis challenge, a written test, hydraulic brake line repair, a compression test and a thread repair challenge,” said Mr. Robinson. “All of these tasks are part of everyday things that a mechanic may encounter. Karlee has also participated in the MSS co-op program working in a local auto repair facility, Menards Towing and Auto Repair (in Mindemoya).”

“Karlee will be competing in the provincial Ontario skills competition in May in Toronto,” said Mr. Robinson.

The MSS team of four included Mike Bailey, Caleb Byers, Anthony Dearing and Alex Fowlie. The team of two included Trevor White and Kyle Wood.

“Events in the skilled trades give students the opportunity to problem-solve, think creatively, and explore careers at an early age,” said Dana Kinsella, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program coordinator with RDSB. “We are reaching minds through innovative and challenging learning experiences and touching hearts by engaging students in activities that fuel their passion and support student success.”

In a release announcing the results, the RDSB said that it “salutes the many staff members who work diligently to make this event possible every year. The board also acknowledges the generosity of community partners, who contribute financially for the local competitions, new tools and transportation for students to compete at the Skills Ontario Competition.”