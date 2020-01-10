MSS teachers to join one-day strike this Wednesday, January 15

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) has continued its series of rotating one-day Wednesday strikes at various school boards across the province, and the union announced this afternoon that the Rainbow District School Board will be affected by the next job action on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.



Members of the OSSTF working in Rainbow Schools will be engaging in a full withdrawal of services this coming Wednesday, meaning classes will be cancelled and picket lines will be set up at those schools. On Manitoulin Island, this applies to Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS).



Contract negotiations have stalled for weeks and no major developments have been made since the most recent one-day strike affected MSS on December 4, 2019. Union president Harvey Bischof says the one-day job action may be cancelled if contract talks resume with the province, but so far there are no meeting dates scheduled.

Classes will resume as usual the following day, Thursday, January 16.