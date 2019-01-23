MSS students learn law and survival in innovative annual camp

Just in time for Snowmobile Safety Week

M’CHIGEENG—A group of about a dozen students from Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) took part in an outdoor survival and safety experience under the tutelage of Conservation Officer Jeff Horula and Manitoulin Espanola OPP Community Services Officer Marie Ford.

CO Horula talked outdoor safety and explained to the students the items they should make sure they take with them when they are planning a trip into the bush. CO Horula used a number of his own experiences in getting out of a few “tricky situations” he has found himself in over a career spent in the bush by utilizing a winch.

“We went out in the afternoon and Constable Haner taught the kids how to build a shelter and light a fire,” noted Constable Ford. “They all pitched in. We hunkered down in the bush and I brought all beef franks and ingredients to make S’mores. It was cold, but a really fun time,” she added. “One of the students took on the job of creating the S’mores and they were delicious.” The practical workshop will likely come in handy later in the season. “We are planning an Island-wide ride sometime in March, with a stop for lunch along the way.”

This program has been running for a number of years at MSS, explained Constable Ford. “Maja Holsen was the teacher, but Al Davies was the main organizer of the event at the school.”