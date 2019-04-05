MSS robotics team competes in First Robotics district championships

The Recorder

M’CHIGEENG—When you are dealing with technology, you never know when things are going to go a little off-kilter. That was the case with the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) robotics team at the First Robotics district championship held in North Bay last weekend.

“We were in North Bay from Thursday to Saturday,” said Allan Davy, coach of the MSS Manitoulin Metal 6865 team, when contacted by the Recorder on Sunday. “We started off real well in our practice matches and everything seemed to be going well. But then we ran into robot issues in the actual competition and we were only able to do half of what we could do. Then yesterday everything was back up and running properly.”

- Advertisement -

The MSS robotics team was competing in the First Robotics Canada North Bay District Championships. Team members take on various roles including design, construction, graphic design, business, media, social media, operations, safety and scouting. The team is only in its second year and consists of senior members J.D. Herlehy, Douglas Robinson and Emily Savage and junior members Lindsay Sheppard, Lavitz Young, Jake Brasil and Kassandra Bordeleau with mentors Allan Davy, Yana Bauer and Cassandra Kuntsi. Unable to attend this event were team members Amber Wahl, Dana Thomson, Ryann Goddard and Darwin Wood.

Overcoming several challenges early in the event, the 2019 MSS robot JED was able to place hatch panels and cargo and play a mean defence in a number of winning matches and ended the qualifications in 30th place out of 33 teams.

“The kids enjoyed the experience,” said Mr. Davy. “This was one of the closest meets (the organizers) have seen in terms of the scores. No one team in the competition dominated from start to finish. Anyone from one to 10 could win.”

On the way home from her first event Kassandra Bordeleau commented, “First Robotics is an amazing event that everyone should experience. The atmosphere was very accepting and the event helped me build confidence. You may find a passion while at a First Robotics competition and you never know what opportunities it will bring.”

The MSS team has been mentored by First Nations STEM from Wikwemikong High School and Ice Cubed from North Bay. They’ve also been generously sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, Microsoft, FIRST Canada, Argosy Foundation, Manitoulin Transport, Freddie’s Welding, JK Automotive, Island Promotional Products, Northern Credit Union, Perry and Amie Anglin, Bank of Montreal (BMO), The Manitoulin Expositor, Dr. Bryn Casson, Manitowaning Freshmart, Kat’s Pet Supplies and Wahl Water.

The team does not have much turn around time, as they head to their second district championship at McMaster University in Hamilton from April 5-7.

