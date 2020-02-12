MSS Kids in the Halls

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching! Do you have any special plans? If not, a nice meal with some flowers and chocolates is sure to be a good way to celebrate. A Valentine’s Day joke for you:

How did the phone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring.

On Wednesday, February 5, the junior and senior girls’ volleyball teams were in action at W.C. Eaket Secondary School. Both teams won all their games and have qualified for the NSSSA finals! The junior girls are undefeated in the regular season and are hosting the NSSSA finals at MSS today, Wednesday February 12. The senior girls placed second overall in the regular season and will be playing in the NSSSA finals at Espanola High School on Wednesday as well. Go, Mustangs, go!

Last week, the girls’ hockey team brought home the title of champions from the Canlan Tournament. Great job, girls!

The MSS musical production of ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ starts tomorrow! Show nights are February 13, 14 and 15. The curtain rises at 7 pm. Tickets are $16/each and are available at the Gore Bay IDA, and at the Guardian Pharmacies in Mindemoya, Little Current and Manitowaning. Tickets are also being sold at the door on show nights. The stage manager is Allie Carrick, the head technical director is Mrs. Theijsmeijer, Mr. Zegil is the artistic director, Mr. Theijsmeijer is the musical director, Ms. Boisvert is in charge of choreography and Miss Ferguson is the head of costumes. Hope to see you there!

Friday, February 14 is Valentine’s Day! It makes Friday a little more special than it already is.

Did you hear about the nearsighted porcupine? He fell in love with a pin cushion!

Monday, February 17 is Family Day! That means a three-day weekend and an opportunity to spend some extra time with family and friends!

Next Wednesday, February 19 the MSS girls’ hockey team will be playing against L’horizon at Ray Plourde arena at 3:30 pm. The girls also play a home game in M’Chigeeng against Notre-Dame on Thursday, February 20 at 5 pm.

Grade 8 information night for students and parents will be held at MSS on February 20 at 6 pm.

Joke of the week: What type of shape is most popular on Valentine’s Day? Acute triangle.

Upcoming events include, MSS hockey and volleyball, the MSS production of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Grade 8 information night and much more!

Have a safe and fun Family Day!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”