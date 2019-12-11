MSS Kids in the Halls

It is only two weeks until Christmas Day! That means there is only 13 more days to Christmas shop. A Christmas joke for you: What’s Santa’s tax status? Elf-employed.

Thank you to everyone that came out to the Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 5! Performers included the MSS Senior Band playing ‘O Canada,’ ‘Jingle Bell Rock,’ ‘Troika,’ ‘Eagle Song,’ ‘Frosty The Snowman’ and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’ The Grade 9 music class played ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Nighthawk.’ The Senior Band and Grade 9s came together to perform ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ at the end of the concert. MSS Vocal Group performed ‘What Do I Know?,’ ‘Silent Night’ and ‘March of the Christmas Children.’ Students from CC McLean Public School performed ‘Frosty Cold in Winta’, directed by Mr. Scott. The Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) Music Maker Group performed ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ with the assistance of director Mrs. Scott. I hope everyone enjoyed the musical performances. A big thank you to all volunteers, parents and students that made the concert possible!

On Friday, December 6, the junior and senior girls’ volleyball teams played at Espanola High School. The junior team came home winning four of four games and the seniors played three games and won two! Great job, Mustangs!

The MSS Senior Reach for the Top team competed in a tournament at Lockerby Secondary School on Friday, December 6. Team members included Olivia Hall, Connor Phillips, Gwenyth McLeod, Amber Wahl, Grant King, Rheanne Green and Quentis Wood. The team won three of their first four games.

Some more Christmas carol trivia for you! The answers will be at the end of the column.

1. Singular Yearning for the Twin Anterior

2. Array the Corridor

3. The Dozen Festive 24 Hour Intervals

The MSS senior music class and Grade 9 music class along with the vocal group are travelling to Island elementary schools this week on the Christmas music tour. MSS students went to Assiginack Public School and Little Current Public School (LCPS) on Tuesday, December 10 and will be going to Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS), Lakeview Public School and C.C. McLean Public School on Thursday, December 12.

The boys’ hockey team is hosting a game at the NEMI Rec Centre today, Wednesday, December 11, at 4:30 pm against Lasalle.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Masquerade dance is to be held on Friday, December 13 for students. Tickets can be purchased in the cafeteria at lunch. $8/person or $12 for a couple.

The girls’ hockey team’s next game is on Monday, December 16 at the TM Davies arena against Lively.

Thursday, December 19 is Awards Night in the cafeteria at MSS. Mark it on your calendar! Thank you to all individuals and organizations who made donations towards this event. They are greatly appreciated by the graduates!

Joke of the week: If athletes get athlete’s foot, what do elves get? Mistle-toe

Christmas carol trivia answers:

1. All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth

2. Deck The Halls

3. The Twelve Days of Christmas

Upcoming events include, hockey games, Holidays, graduation pictures, Awards night, Christmas Break and much more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”