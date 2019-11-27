MSS Kids in the Halls

There is officially less than one month until Christmas! But since it’s not December yet, there will be no Christmas-themed joke for you this week. How about a Black Friday shopping joke instead?

What do you call security guards working outside a Samsung electronics shop? Guardians of the Galaxy.

On Thursday, November 21, some musical theatre and music students travelled to Sudbury Secondary School to see their performance of ‘Alice In Wonderland.’ We arrived at the show without having to say “I’m late, I’m late, I’m late.”

Junior and senior boys’ basketball tryouts have begun! It looks to be a great season ahead!

On Monday, November 25, the boys’ hockey team played Lively at the Carmichael arena. The boys play again tomorrow, November 28, against St. Benedict at the McCrory Countryside Arena.

Both Mustang hockey teams are in action at the NEMI Rec Centre on Friday, November 29 against Lo-Ellen. The girls’ and boys’ team play at 5:30 and 7 pm, respectively.

The boys’ hockey team is scheduled to play Espanola in Espanola on Monday, December 2. The boys’ next home game will be on December 4 at 4:30 pm at the NEMI Rec Centre.

Are you a student that is interested in singing, dancing, or do you have another talent you would like to share? Then why not showcase it at the Fall/Winter Talent Show? Speak with Mr. Theijsmeijer to sign up for the show. The talent show is taking place on Thursday, December 5.

The Christmas concert will be held at MSS on the evening of Thursday, December 5. Everyone is welcome to come out and listen to performances by the MSS music classes and vocal group, as well as performances from elementary school students.

The ‘Living Well Locker’ has been helping many students thrive in the school environment, whether it is for a lunch, a bag of groceries, or hygiene products. All students are welcome to use the ‘locker’ but are encouraged to contribute non-perishable items whenever possible.

Still looking for ways to get volunteer hours? There are many volunteer opportunities for interested students. Manitoulin Centennial Manor is looking for volunteers to help seniors with a variety of different activities such as working with laptops and other electronics, reading, bingo, auctions, sports, or simply taking the time to have a chat. Little Current Place is looking for a few students to help decorate their common area for Christmas. For more information on volunteering or to sign up for opportunities check the guidance office and guidance Google classroom.

Joke of the week: Why do golfers have to buy two pairs of pants? In case they get a hole in one.

Upcoming events include hockey games, basketball tryouts, the 12 days of Christmas and much more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”