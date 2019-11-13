Tehkummah Talk & Times

I’m going to do something really different on November 15, because it’s national “I Love to Write” day, do join me!

Ruth and Bill mentioned the huge flock of sandhill cranes in the fields near Tehkummah and how their colour is all grey. I knew they were still around as one can hear them yelling every time I step outside. A very long (they always are) call from sister Mollie in Winnipeg proved she was still alive and had spent a couple of extra days in hospital after having her new knuckles installed!

Tuesday afternoon the regular monthly meeting of the Triangle Club was held at the community hall.

Reading my column it seems my Os have changed into As, my writing is getting harder to interpret I guess!

I popped in to see Joan and Borden on Tuesday afternoon. Christmas has started. They have a lovely little tree decorated by the fireplace.

I got a bit of laundry done, then I stopped for my favourite snack at Grill and Chill. They have the neatest sayings on their walls.

Wednesday morning a lovely phone chat with my friend Helen Oswald then a call from Pauline. By that time my hair was dry. So, I got ready and went to coffee time. Somehow, there is a lot of laughter over there! Always good treats too.

Six and a half tables for cribbage, the lunch breaks, the food gets better all the time! Nice to have Lloyd back with us. High hand, Florence, 24; first, Cal and I, 958; second, Janet and Glenn, 943; third, Betty Jean and Bill, 930; low, Lorrie Lee and Margaret, 850; door prize, Rick, Bill McG. and Hugh.

A frosty Thursday morning. Am I going to get my outside stuff put away or is winter going to cover it over?

Rhonda and Don are visiting with her dad, Raymond Chatwell, for a few days. Don goes home to have surgery on his other ankle.

I stopped next door for a minute, they had sugar cookies in the oven. Tara had a pie, strawberry rhubarb, ready for the oven. Somehow, the balance of her pastry got in with the rest of the sugar cookie mix. That’s what you call creating a new blend! The cookies were good!

I’m sure the turnout for the music/ dance was a bit disappointing. But, thanks to the “far aways” and those more than fit dancers who are lovely to watch and I do enjoy watching them. The Elderly Brothers sure put out the greatest music and non-stop except for their break. This group consists of three amazing singers and guitarists. George Williamson, Ed Landry, Tom Beamish and the keyboard stylings of Maurice Labelle. Marvellous.

I’m singing “Take me Home Country Roads” and am still singing today after church too. Melanie Duncanson was our minister of the day and of course, based around missions and sacrifice with Decoration Day being tomorrow. We had the one-man band and wonderful vocals of Patrick O’Leary. I’m sure hoping he will bless us again with that voice. A small entertainer in front of me named Alex? Was a busy bee. So cute!

Bid euchre, lost the darn paper again! First, Glenn Knecktal; second, Hank Reckman; third, Donna Corbett; low, Marg Case; door prize, Betty Jean; two extra draws, Laurene and Marg Case, I think?

Got into a cribbage game at the neighbours tonight. Perhaps I’ll soon have a permanent competitor?

Tickets are soon on sale for the New Year’s dance at the Hall.

This Saturday, November 16 the St. Andrews annual turkey dinner, they have two settings.

This month’s triangle club birthday party is on Tuesday, November 19 at 1:30 pm and it celebrates November and December. All are welcome. We always have great music.

I didn’t want to believe that winter was actual here, but by the sound of this Monday morning’s weather forecast, brace yourself! Ouch! God Bless us, one and all.

Thanks Tara, Ray, Skylar, she put away some of my outside stuff for this year. I appreciate it.

My snow clearers already too.

This time of year is full of memories and Remembrance Day two years ago was the day of Mom’s funeral. Not that we couldn’t remember that loss. November is also the birthdate of two special ladies Audrey, November 15 and Mom’s, November 25. They were best friends, always trying to one up each other. Audrey did make the motorcycle ride to her party, 100th birthday. Mom planned a horseback ride, got her rehearsal in, but was rained out on her 100th birthday (about a month apart the events in 2017). So many photos of them taken together over the years. Both ladies being the back bone of our Fairview U.C.W., dedicated to our church, community hall and an inspiration to so many. I imagine Audrey and Mom are catching up and maybe have the odd game of cribbage (a game Audrey didn’t learn until in her 90s). I hope someone bakes them a cake without candles! We wouldn’t want heaven to burn down! Missing you!