MSS Kids in the Halls

Today is National Kindness Day! Think of something kind to do to make someone smile today.

On Tuesday, October 29, seven students from MSS participated in OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) cross country in some of the worst conditions they have seen at a competition in years. MSS students competed against 1,600 other athletes and came home with great results. Great season runners!

Monday, November 4 was a Mental Wellness Day at MSS. In the morning, classes had guest speakers come in to talk to students about their mental health, what they can do to improve it and what influences it. Thank you to everyone that took time out of their busy schedule to come in to the classes!

On Tuesday, November 5, the junior girls’ basketball team played the Central Algoma Secondary School Huskies in the NSSSA (North Shore Secondary Schools Association) semi-final at MSS. The girls played an amazing game and came away winning 34-20. Great job, girls! MSS hosted the NSSSA finals yesterday, November 12 at 1 pm.

On Wednesday, November 6, MSS hosted the senior boys’ NSSSA volleyball finals. The boys played the Espanola Spartans in the final game. The boys took the final game by winning all three sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-22 respectively. The boys have had an undefeated season so far this year and are now moving on to NOSSA (Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics)!

Also on Wednesday, November 6, the junior boys’ volleyball team was also playing in the NSSSA finals. The boys played in Elliot Lake and came home with a second place finish and the silver medal. Congratulations to both teams! A volleyball joke for you:

Why can’t the volleyball player cross the road? There were too many bumps in the road.

On Friday, November 8, the MSS boys hockey team played against Bishop Carter at the NEMI Rec Centre. The boys’ next home game is on Wednesday, November 20 at the NEMI Rec Centre at 4:30 pm against St. Charles.

Today, Wednesday, November 13, the girls hockey team is playing an away game against St. Benedict. The girls’ next home game is on Thursday, November 21 at the M’Chigeeng arena at 5 pm against Notre-Dame.

The annual Christmas Craft Show will be held at MSS on Friday, November 15 from 7 to 9 pm and Saturday, November 16 from 10 am to 3 pm. Please come and check out some of the amazing handcrafted items that will be available. It is a great opportunity to find that something special for someone on your Christmas shopping list.

On Tuesday, November 20, a representative from Laurentian University will be at MSS.

The next phase of the renovations at MSS has begun. The main entrance and front foyer will be closed off until further notice. Access to the school is through the left/south doors of the building. Please follow the signs.

MSS is creating a yearbook. A Google Form has been sent to all MSS students over their school email regarding the 2019-2020 yearbook. If you are interested in ordering a yearbook, please fill out the form.

Joke of the week: Why are fish bad at volleyball? Because they are afraid of the net.

Upcoming events include, sports games, university/college representatives at MSS, the Christmas Craft fair and much more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”