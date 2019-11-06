MSS Kids in the Halls

I hope everyone is starting to adjust to the time change that occurred this past weekend. A bigger adjustment may have been to the white stuff that fell to the ground in large amounts on Halloween night. So due to this early winter event, Friday, November 1 was a snow day! The first one of the school year! A snow joke for you:

How do you know that a snowman was in your home? You find a carrot next to the fireplace.

On October 31, MSS held a costume contest! Many different costumes, both scary and funny, could be seen roaming the hallways. The costumes were judged by some of the teachers at lunch. There were five categories which included the scariest costume, best duo, most original costume, funniest costume, and overall best costume. Thank you to the teachers who judged and the students that got into the Halloween spirit!

Also on Thursday, October 31, many students went out trick-or-treating for non-perishable items for the WE Scare Hunger campaign. Thank you to everyone that contributed!

Take your kids to work day for Grade 9 students is taking place today, Wednesday, November 6. Grade 9 students had the opportunity to go to work with their parents or someone that they know and have the opportunity to experience their workplace. It is a great chance for students to get to see what the work world is really like and the variety of jobs and careers that are available.

Also today, November 6, Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) invites students and staff to go paperless in support of World Paper Free Day. Schools across the board are challenged to have paperless classrooms by avoiding the use of printers, photocopiers, hard copy reading materials, and paper-based tasks and assignments for the day. This initiative is part of the Environmental Committee’s ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable practices and increase awareness about paper consumption.

The annual Fall Feast was postponed from Friday, November 1, until tomorrow, Thursday, November 7.

On Monday, November 11, a Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at MSS. The ceremony will include performances from the MSS Vocal Group singing ‘O Canada’ and ‘In Flanders Fields’ and the senior music class performing ‘O Canada’ and ‘Amazing Grace.’

The annual Christmas Craft Show will be held at MSS on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16. Please come and check out some of the amazing handcrafted items that will be available. It is a great opportunity to find that something special for someone on your Christmas shopping list.

Joke of the week: Why didn’t the tourist in the Arctic get any sleep? Because he plugged his electric blanket into the toaster by mistake and kept popping out of bed all night!

Upcoming events include the annual fall potluck, sports games, Remembrance Day ceremony, university/college representatives at MSS and much more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”