MSS Kids in the Halls

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving! Just in case you didn’t have enough cranberry sauce over Thanksgiving:

What’s the difference between a pirate and a cranberry farmer? A pirate buries his treasure, but a cranberry farmer treasures his berries.

Students are enjoying this four day week, followed by another three-day weekend! Yay! Monday, October 21 is a PD Day.

On Tuesday, October 8, the junior girls’ basketball team played the Central Algoma Secondary School Huskies at MSS. The MSS girls won 17-13. Great job, girls!

On Wednesday, October 9, five students from MSS left bright and early to travel to Orillia to participate in the Ontario Education Leadership Centre (OELC) Rural Youth Leadership Retreat. Students had the opportunity to collaborate with other rural students from across Ontario in different workshops and activities. Students came back to MSS with new ideas of how they could help the school and community.

Tomorrow, October 17, a group of students from MSS will be heading to Stratford for a SHSM and music trip! On this three-day trip, students will be participating in different workshops and seeing the plays ‘Billy Elliot,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ ‘The Crucible,’ ‘The Neverending Story’ and the musical ‘The Band’s Visit’ in Toronto.

Picture retakes will take place on Monday, October 28 at MSS. Students that did not have the opportunity to get their pictures taken for their student card or would like them retaken will have the chance to do so.

On Friday, October 25 and on Saturday, October 26, the musical theatre class is hosting a dinner fundraiser. The dinner is called Café Murder: Mystery Dinner Theatre where participants question suspects and try to solve the mystery. All funds raised support the Manitoulin Secondary School Musical Theatre program’s 2020 production. Dinner begins at 6:30 pm each evening at MSS. The meal includes lasagna dinner with sides, drinks, and dessert as well as laughter, mayhem and murder. Cost is $25 a person. Admission by reservation only. To get on the guest list contact Yana Bauer at bauery@rscloud.ca or call 705-348-2340 or contact her on Facebook.

‘Bye Bye Birdie’ will be the 2020 MSS Musical. The production is based on the 1958 production of rock-and-roll singer, Elvis Presley, going off to the army and its effect on a group of teenagers in a small town. Elementary school students also have the opportunity to be part of this production. Open auditions for any interested elementary school students will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 11 am to 12 pm at MSS.

Share/Go-Green is holding a battery drive from October 22 to 25 at MSS. SHARE/Go Green is inviting community members to drop off their old household non reusable batteries for this event. The battery drive is a part of the “Zinc saves Lives” fundraiser. The value of the zinc in the batteries that are recycled will be donated to the Me to We foundation for sustainable projects in the developing world.

Joke of the week: What kind of bagel flys? A plain bagel

Upcoming events include, the Stratford trip, sports games, and much more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”