MSS Kids in the Halls

The leaves are starting to change colour which means fall is officially here. If you would like summer to continue you could travel to the opposite side of the world, maybe Australia, and have spring and summer again. A fall joke for you:

What do you call a large colorful pile of leaves? The Great Barrier Leaf.

A group of students travelled to Toronto to participate in ‘WE Day’ on Thursday, September 19. ‘WE Day’ was a day full of performances by celebrities and motivational speakers. ‘WE Day’ inspired our Mustangs to come back and make a difference both here at MSS and in their own communities on the Island as well as around the world.

Friday, September 27 is a PD Day for students.

Staff and students in Rainbow Schools have been invited to wear orange on Monday, September 30 to show support for and to remember all of those affected by residential schools. Orange Shirt Day is a legacy of the St. Joseph Mission residential school commemoration event held in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Continuing to make a difference is always important. Another group of students will be participating in the Headstrong meeting at Collège Boréal in Sudbury on Thursday, October 10. Headstrong is an anti-stigma initiative created by Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) for youth aged 12-18. Headstrong was designed to inspire students to be brave, reach out and speak up about mental health.

Parent/teacher interviews will take place in the MSS gymnasium on Thursday, October 10.

The MSS Golf team are NSSSA champions. The team is made up of four students and coach, Mr. Smith. Great job, Mustangs!

The ‘Living Well Locker’ has been helping many students thrive in the school environment, whether it is for a lunch, a bag of groceries or hygiene products. All students are welcome to use the ‘Locker’ but also are encouraged to contribute non-perishable items.

Another thing to consider joining is the Agriculture SHSM or the Arts and Culture SHSM (Specialist High School Major)! The SHSM is a ministry approved program that allows Grade 11 and 12 students to focus their learning on a specific sector, such as agriculture, or arts and culture. Students can still meet the requirements to graduate. Some benefits of SHSM are that students can develop specialized knowledge and skills, gain sector recognized certification and career-relevant training, which is 100 percent free! Students also get the opportunity to participate in workshops, listen to guest speakers and go on field trips. If the SHSM is successfully completed the student will receive an Ontario Secondary School Diploma with an embossed red seal, a SHSM record documenting the achievement and formal recognition on your Ontario Student Transcript. Both the SHSMs that MSS offers are great opportunities to learn and promote mind growth!

Joke of the week: Did anyone see how Google celebrated the pretzel? Just making sure everyone knows it’s knot bread.

Upcoming events include, a PD Day, the Headstrong meeting in Sudbury, Parent/teacher interviews, and much more!

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!